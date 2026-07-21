Shipergy Appoints Two Trading Managers and Senior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is building up the strength of its commercial team. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Shipergy has appointed two new trading executives and a senior trader.

Lina Molfetas has been appointed as trading manager in London, Tasos Alferis as head of trading in Greece and Sotirios Tsemelis as senior trader, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Molfetas will be tasked with overseeing and developing trading activities and building on client relationships. Alferis will be responsible for all of the firm's trading and client relationships in Greece.

“These appointments reflect the depth of talent we have built at Shipergy and the ambition we have for the years ahead," Daniel Rose, CEO of Shipergy, said in the statement.

"Lina, Tasos and Sotirios have each been central to what we have achieved, and I am delighted to see them take on these roles as we continue to grow.

"Backing our people and rewarding their contribution has always been at the heart of how we operate.”