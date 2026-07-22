Qatar Lifts Maritime Navigation Restrictions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessels can once again operate in a nearly seven-nautical-mile coastal zone. File Image / Pixabay

Qatar has restored normal maritime navigation across a key coastal area, allowing vessels to resume operations with immediate effect.

Navigation can now resume within a coastal zone extending nearly seven nautical miles, the Ministry of Transport said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The reopened area stretches from Lusail City, including its ports, anchorages and marine facilities, to Hamad Port in the east, and from Umm Heesh to Doha Salwa in the west.

“The vessels subject to the provisions of the international maritime conventions, and which operate as per the regulations and procedures in place, are exempted," the Ministry said.

“The MOT urges all to carefully follow the regulations and instructions in place and to make sure all safety and security equipment are on board before and during sailing to ensure safety and security of all trips.”