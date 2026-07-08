Evos and HyFive Explore Rotterdam E-Methanol Storage Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partnership could support methanol marine fuel demand in the ARA region. Image Credit: Evos

European storage infrastructure firm Evos and developer HyFive have signed a non-binding letter of intent to explore the storage and handling of e-methanol at the Port of Rotterdam.

The companies will evaluate the technical and commercial aspects of storing and handling e-methanol, Evos said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The fuel will come from HyFive's planned 100,000 mt/year HyMet Musel project in Spain, due to start production in 2029.

The agreement follows Evos' expansion of its Rotterdam terminal, adding five storage tanks with a combined capacity of 67,500 m3, a new pump station and a new jetty.

The project is expected to be operational in early 2028.

The partnership could support e-methanol demand from the methanol-fuelled ships in the ARA region.

“While this is an initial step, it is an important milestone in assessing downstream infrastructure options that could help meet growing demand for cleaner marine fuels in the ARA region,” Alberto Sanchez de Rojas, General Manager of HyFive, said.

“We welcome the opportunity to explore, through this potential partnership with HyFive, how our Rotterdam terminal could support future e‑methanol flows into the ARA region,” Christiaan Kop, Managing Director at Evos Rotterdam, said.

In March, HyFive signed a term sheet for the offtake of up to 50% of production from its Musel e-methanol project.