Klaipeda Port Set to Start Green Hydrogen Production in Coming Weeks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The hydrogen produced from the facility will power the port’s electric-hydrogen vessel. Image Credit: Klaipeda State Seaport Authority

Lithuania’s Port of Klaipėda has received a construction completion certificate for its green hydrogen production and bunkering station, with output expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The project, led by Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, is in its final installation phase, the port authority said in an email statement on Thursday.

Testing will follow, with regular production planned by mid-year.

“Less than a year ago, we started a journey into completely new territory, aiming to bring green hydrogen to Lithuania, Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, said.

"Today, we have clear proof that this goal is within reach – we have received the construction completion certificate.

Very soon, the first drop of green hydrogen will be produced."

At full capacity, the PEM electrolyser will produce about 127 mt/year of hydrogen.

Part of the supply will fuel Lithuania’s first hydrogen-powered vessel, now nearing completion.

The €12 million project is partly funded by the EU’s NextGenerationEU programme.