Lithuania's First Electric-Hydrogen Vessel Nears Completion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The €12 million vessel is being constructed by West Baltic Shipyard in partnership with Baltic Workboats. Image Credit: Klaipėda State Seaport Authority

The construction of Lithuania’s first electric hydrogen-powered vessel, commissioned by the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority, has entered an advanced stage.

The vessel's core structure has been moved from the shipyard into the water and will now undergo final system installations, Klaipėda State Seaport Authority said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

It will now be fitted with engine room equipment, electrical wiring, main engines, and a hydrogen system, along with other interior work, before the vessel can begin operations.

“To date, the hull has been fabricated and painted, with piping, valves, coolers, shaft lines, rudder feathers, heat and fire insulation installed,” the port authority said.

The vessel will be equipped with two electric motors powered by 2,000 kWh batteries and hydrogen fuel cell systems. Once operational, it will perform waste collection tasks, including stormwater, sewage, sludge and garbage removal.

The €12 million ($12.54 million) vessel is being constructed by West Baltic Shipyard in partnership with Baltic Workboats.

It will be able to operate for up to 36 hours in the Port of Klaipėda without additional power charging.