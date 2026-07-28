GCMD says shipping's decarbonisation challenge is as much about finance as technology.

GCMD says shipping's decarbonisation challenge is as much about finance as technology. File Image / Pixabay

The Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) have signed a five-year Impact partnership to help accelerate the adoption of maritime decarbonisation solutions through new financing approaches.

The agreement builds on the organisations' collaboration on the $35 million Fund for Energy Efficiency Technologies (FEET), the firm said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

DBJ is the fund's preferred equity provider, with FEET using a pay-as-you-save model that links retrofit payments to verified fuel savings.

The structure is designed to make it easier for shipowners to invest in energy efficiency technologies.

GCMD said the partnership will combine its experience in running real-world decarbonisation pilots with DBJ's expertise in transition finance and maritime investment.

The organisations aim to address financing barriers that continue to slow the uptake of energy efficiency technologies across the shipping industry.

FEET has built a pipeline of retrofit opportunities across different vessel owners and technologies, while pilot projects are collecting operational data to quantify fuel savings better.

“Welcoming DBJ as an Impact partner is a meaningful extension of the work we have already done together through FEET,” Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.

“Decarbonising shipping is not just a technology challenge; it is also a financing and risk-allocation challenge.”