Shell-Chartered Bunkering Vessel Delivers Bio-LNG in Canary Islands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bio-LNG being supplied in a ship-to-ship operation. Image Credit: Eugenia Sillero / LinkedIn

A Shell chartered LNG bunkering vessel supplied bio-LNG stem to a cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax operated by German cruise line TUI Cruises in Tenerife, in the Canary Islands.

The bunkering operation was carried out by New Frontier 1, with Eugenia Sillero, General Secretary of gas association Gasnam, who attended the operation, confirming the development in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“The supply vessel New Frontier 1 (chartered by Shell) successfully carried out the operation for the receiving vessel, marking a decisive step towards the decarbonization of maritime transport,” she said in the post.

The 2017-built LNG bunkering vessel has a capacity of 6,500 m3.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and is produced from organic waste such as livestock and food residues and can be used in existing LNG-fuelled vessels without modification.