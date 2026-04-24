The approval backs catalyst technology aiming to curb methane emissions from LNG-fuelled ships.

ClassNK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding for a methane oxidation catalyst system aimed at reducing emissions from LNG-fuelled engines.

The catalyst system is designed to oxidise methane in exhaust streams, lowering its environmental impact, ClassNK said in an email statement on Wednesday.

Methane slip refers to unburned methane that escapes into the atmosphere during combustion.

While LNG has lower CO2 emissions compared to conventional marine fuels, its environmental benefits are partly offset by methane slip, which is a potent greenhouse gas and remains a key issue given its high global warming potential.

The technology has been installed as a demonstration unit onboard the LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea, where testing is ongoing.

The AiP indicates the concept is feasible and may help streamline future class approvals by reducing the risk of redesign.