Joint-venture LNG Bunker Operation set to Start in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of LNG bunker tanker. Image Credit / NYK Line.

A gas bunkering operation has been set up to start in Japan in two years' time.

Keys Bunkering West Japan is a joint venture by Kyushu Electric Power, NYK Line, Itochu Enex and Saibu Gas to supply liquified natural gas (LNG) bunkers in the Kyushu and Setouchi regions in southern Japan in early 2024.

The gas bunkers will be delivered by an LNG bunker tanker to be built and delivered for March 2024.

The joint-venture has secured state subidies allocated for the development of LNG bunkering bases.

"With the support of the ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, Keys will own and manage LNG bunkering vessels and implement the LNG fuel supply business," a statement from the parties involved said.

Kyushu Electric and NYK LIne are the biggest stakeholders with a 40% share each.