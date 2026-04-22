CMA CGM Tests Wider Return to Red Sea with Seven Container Services

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's MEDEX shipping service route. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Container shipping firm CMA CGM is testing a wider return to the Red Sea, with seven of its mainline container shipping services now routing via the Bab-el-Mandeb, according to sector specialist Alphaliner, citing vessel schedules.

Schedule data shows the carrier has added three more services to the corridor, building on four loops that had continued using the route in recent weeks or only briefly diverted, it said in an emailed report on Tuesday.

The move signals a cautious expansion of transits through the shorter passage linking Asia and Europe.

The trial includes the Asia-Mediterranean ‘MEX’ service, where very large ‘megamax’ vessels are deployed.

The 16,020 TEU CMA CGM Jules Verne has already completed an eastbound transit, while CMA CGM Marco Polo is set to cross the Suez Canal westbound this week.

The 23,872 TEU CMA CGM Grand Palais is also expected to follow on its maiden voyage.

Additional ad hoc sailings are planned on other routes.

The 8,444 TEU CMA CGM Tosca, operating on the Ocean Rise Express service, is due to transit the Red Sea en route to Rotterdam, including a call at Jeddah.

Meanwhile, the 11,388 TEU CMA CGM Gemini is expected to take the shortcut on the Europe-Middle East-Indian subcontinent ‘EPIC’ service later this month.

The three additional services join the Asia–Med ‘BEX2’, Med–Middle East–Indian subcontinent ‘MEDEX’, Far East–Red Sea ‘REX2’, and Far East–Middle East ‘CIMEX1’ services already using the route.

Since the start of the Persian Gulf conflict, CMA CGM has remained the only major carrier to continue routing East-West mainline services through the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, other major container shipping firms continue to reroute ships via the longer Cape of Good Hope route, resulting in increased bunker consumption.