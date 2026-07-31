CEO Noah Silberschmidt says shipowners are increasingly turning to technologies that help hedge against rising bunker fuel costs.

Silverstream Technologies has passed 160 installations of its fuel-saving air lubrication system, reaching 164 vessels in operation worldwide.

Deliveries of the Grande Oriente for Grimaldi Group and the Arctic Tern for Wallenius Wilhelmsen in recent months pushed the installed fleet to 164 vessels, the firm said in an emailed update yesterday.

The technology creates a layer of air bubbles beneath a ship's hull to reduce drag, cutting bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Since its first commercial installation, the system has been adopted across a range of vessel types, including cruise ships, container ships, LNG carriers, Ro-Ro and RoPax vessels, and PCTCs.

“Shipowners increasingly look for solutions that can provide a hedge against rising fuel costs by reducing fuel consumption and emissions immediately,” Noah Silberschmidt, CEO and founder of Silverstream, said.

“The growth of our installed fleet shows that air lubrication is a trusted and proven part of future-proofing strategies.”