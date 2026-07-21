Trio Seeks to Scale Wind Propulsion Adoption in MR Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partners seek to expand the use of wind propulsion in tanker segment. Image Credit: LR

Capital Ship Management, K Shipbuilding and Lloyd's Register (LR) have launched a joint development project to develop a wind-assisted 50,000 DWT medium-range tanker.

The partners aim to bring wind-assisted propulsion to the MR tanker segment, LR said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

They argue the technology has seen little adoption in the MR tanker segment despite gaining traction on bulk carriers and other vessel types.

The partners will carry out technical studies, design optimisation and regulatory assessments to support future approval in principle (AiP) activities and establish a pathway towards commercial deployment.

“Wind-assisted propulsion has already demonstrated its potential to improve vessel efficiency, but wider adoption will depend on proving that the technology can deliver commercial value in mainstream shipping sectors,” Theo Kourmpelis, Global Business Director for Tankers at Lloyd's Register, said.

Capital Ship Management noted that its six MR tankers delivered in 2023 were built with Wind-Assisted Ready notation, providing a foundation for the new project.