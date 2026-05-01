The US delegation held meetings with more than 20 countries this week to discuss alternative proposals.

A ‘silent majority' of countries has emerged in opposition to the proposed IMO's Net Zero Framework (NZF) at the MEPC 84 discussion this week, according to the chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

Laura DiBella, chairman of FMC, made the remarks following her participation at the MEPC 84, where negotiations on the NZF remain deadlocked, as per the statement published on the FMC website on Thursday.

The IMO is holding its 84th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 84) meeting in London this week, with talks focused on reviving NZF, which failed adoption last year amid resistance from the US and oil producers.

Support for Proposed NZF Appears to be Fading

Ship & Bunker had reported this week that support for NZF appears to be fading, with delegates now favouring an alternative GFI-based framework submitted by Liberia, Argentina, and Panama.

Silent majority finally found its voice — Laura DiBella

DiBella said that while supporters of the framework believe they have engaged broadly with member states, a minority bloc had until recently dominated proceedings.

At MEPC 84, however, a wider group of countries began voicing concerns, signalling a shift in the balance of discussions and challenging the assumption of broad support for the measure.

“Although NZF proponents may believe they have engaged in meaningful negotiations with all parties in the IMO, in reality, the insistence of a minority bloc had previously overwhelmed the silent majority, until this week at the MEPC, when that silent majority finally found its voice,” she said.

US Engages with Other Countries for Alternatives

DiBella added that the NZF, backed by the EU, would introduce a global carbon pricing mechanism on shipping emissions.

US officials argue the plan risks imposing high costs on international trade, with compliance charges likely to be passed on to end consumers.

During the week, the US delegation held meetings with more than 20 countries, urging member states to consider alternative proposals aimed at maintaining industry stability while working towards a broader consensus on decarbonisation measures.

The US also indicated it is reviewing potential options to address any regulatory outcomes that could create unfavourable conditions for US foreign trade.