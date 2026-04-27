The vessel was officially named and delivered during a ceremony held at Jiangnan Shipyard.

French container shipping company CMA CGM has taken delivery of another dual-fuel methanol container ship.

The 15,000 TEU vessel, CMA CGM Esmeralda, was named at a ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in China, the shipbuilder said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The ship is the fourth in a series being built for CMA CGM by Jiangnan Shipyard.

CMA CGM has been steadily expanding its methanol-fuelled fleet, taking multiple deliveries.

The company also received another 13,000 TEU container ship earlier this month.

The container segment has led orders for methanol-fuelled newbuilds. With a growing number of methanol-powered boxships on order, ports will need to scale up the availability of green methanol quickly to meet the resulting surge in demand.