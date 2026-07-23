Norsepower's Rotor Sail Monitoring Technology Validated by RISE

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Independent tests confirmed the system accurately measures rotor sail performance during normal vessel operations. Image Credit: Norsepower

Wind propulsion technology company Norsepower has said its rotor sail force measurement technology has been independently validated by RISE SSPA Maritime Centre.

The validation was carried out onboard the MV Chinook Oldendorff, which is fitted with three Norsepower rotor sails, over six months of normal operations, the firm said in a press release on Wednesday.

Norsepower's system uses pressure sensors built into the rotor sails to measure the thrust they generate.

RISE compared the measured data with results from on/off operational tests and found the measurements remained stable and closely matched the fuel savings identified during the trial.

The company said the validation supports the use of continuous performance monitoring for wind-assisted propulsion and could help shipowners demonstrate emissions savings under future IMO greenhouse gas regulations.

"Our force measurement third-party validation demonstrates that wind propulsion performance can be measured accurately and consistently," Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, said.