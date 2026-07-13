MTF Issues New Safety Guidelines for Methanol-Fuelled Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MTF is a forum of Flag States and Classification Societies. File Image / Pixabay

The Maritime Technologies Forum (MTF) has published new guidelines to improve safety management for ships using methanol as fuel.

The guidance addresses risks linked to methanol, including its toxicity, low flashpoint and nearly invisible vapour and flames, MTF said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Developed with industry stakeholders, the report provides methanol-specific recommendations across all areas of a Safety Management System (SMS). It promotes risk-based decision-making, continuous improvement and learning from incidents and near misses.

The guidelines also encourage flexible SMS frameworks for mixed-fuel operations and highlight the need for role-specific crew training and competency. MTF said the recommendations are intended to support the safe adoption of methanol as the shipping industry transitions to lower-carbon fuels.

MTF is a collaborative platform for Flag States and Classification Societies, established to offer technical and regulatory expertise that benefits the maritime industry.

The guidelines can be viewed here.