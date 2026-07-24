Yamaha Supports Finnish Hydrogen-Powered Boat Demonstration Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Finnish demonstration project will combine Yamaha's electric propulsion system with hydrogen power on a small boat. File Image / Pixabay

Yamaha Motor has joined a Finnish project to develop a hydrogen-powered sauna boat, marking its first effort to combine hydrogen and electric power in a marine application.

The proof-of-concept project is being led by Finnish non-profit Central Finland Mobility Foundation (Cefmof), Yamaha said in a press release on Thursday.

It will use electricity generated by hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen cartridges to power Yamaha's HARMO electric propulsion system and an onboard sauna.

While the project centres on a small demonstration boat, the trial could help support future marine applications of hydrogen-electric propulsion.

“This initiative aligns with Yamaha Motor's multi-pathway approach to sustainability and the realization of a decarbonized society,” Yamaha said.

The boat is scheduled to be unveiled at Rally Finland, a round of the FIA World Rally Championship, beginning on 30 July.