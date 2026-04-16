Tanker Comes Under Attack in Russian Waters: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker was attacked off Krasnodar Krai on Thursday. File Image / Pixabay

An oil tanker has reportedly come under attack in Russian waters in the Black Sea.

A Liberian-flagged oil tanker was attacked off Krasnodar Krai on Thursday, Russian news agency TASS reported, citing a Russian government source.

The report said the attack was carried out by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

The captain of the vessel, a Turkish citizen, was reportedly injured in the attack.

Commercial shipping has largely not come under attack in the Black Sea by either side of the war in Ukraine since 2022, aside from a few incidents. Any step towards changing this behaviour would be a significant escalation of the war.