Marcura Acquires Demurrage and Marine Claims Specialist Fairway Maritime

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Henrik Hyldahn is the Group CEO of Marcura. Image Credit: Marcura

Marcura has acquired the business assets of US-based demurrage and marine claims specialist Fairway Maritime LLC.

The acquisition strengthens Marcura's demurrage management business in the US while adding specialist expertise across tanker, inland barge and commodity trading markets, as per an emailed press release on Tuesday.

Founded in 2005, Fairway manages demurrage, deviation, detention, shifting and other marine reimbursement claims for shipowners, vessel pools, refiners and commodity traders in the US and Europe.

Fairway will be integrated into Marcura Claims, with its analysts continuing to support existing customers while contributing to Marcura's wider claims portfolio.

Marcura said the acquisition follows its purchases of HubSE and Shipdem, making Marcura Claims the industry's largest laytime processor by volume.

Fairway Managing Partner Tom Black will remain with the company in an advisory role.

Marcura’s technology platform puts AI to work where it adds the most value, taking on more of the heavy lifting in a claim: reading documents, extracting clauses, and standardising calculations,” Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO of Marcura, said.