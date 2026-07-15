ADM Completes First B100 Biofuel Trial on Bulk Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bulk carrier MV Harvest Rain. Image Credit: ADM

Agribusiness company ADM has completed its first trial using 100% marine biofuel (B100) aboard the bulk carrier MV Harvest Rain.

The trial took place off the coast of Brazil from June 2 to 6, with the vessel consuming 107.39 mt of B100 biofuel while operating under normal trading conditions, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The trial evaluated the fuel's performance across storage, purification, engine operation and onboard handling, providing data on the use of B100 in real-world marine operations.

The voyage also marked a first for the company, with ADM acting as the exporter, charterer, vessel owner, receiver and processor for the shipment.

ADM said the trial forms part of its efforts to reduce emissions from its marine logistics operations and support its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Marine biofuels act as a "drop-in" replacement for conventional marine fuels, meaning they can be blended or used completely unblended (B100) in existing ship engines and bunker infrastructure without technical modifications.