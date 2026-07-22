Panama Bunker Sales Fall to Nine-Month Low in June

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: AMP

June marine fuel sales down 10.7% YoY

Lowest sales since September 2025

VLSFO sales down 7.3% YoY while HSFO down 19%

LSMGO sales declined 10% YoY

Panama's conventional bunker fuel sales fell to a nine-month low in June, extending a three-month decline, according to preliminary data released by the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) this week.

Around 385,100 mt of conventional marine fuel was sold during the month, down 10.7% from June 2025 and 5% from May.

VLSFO sales fell to 247,652 mt in June, marking their lowest monthly volume since September 2025. The figure was down 7.3% year on year and 2.1% from May.

HSFO sales totalled 95,379 mt, down 19% from a year earlier and 7.3% from May.

LSMGO sales declined 10% year on year to 36,308 mt, while MGO sales slipped 3.6% to 5,761 mt.

Bunker calls declined for the third consecutive month in June.

A total of 545 bunker calls were recorded in June, down from 607 recorded in June 2025 and 562 in May 2026.

No bio-blended bunker sales were recorded last month.

30 barges supplied bunker fuels in June -- unchanged from May.

The average stem size in Panama last month was about 707 mt, similar to the previous 12 months.

The average VLSFO price in Balboa was $787.5/mt last month, according to Ship & Bunker pricing data, down from $942/mt in May 2026, but still up from $531/mt last year.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $782/mt in June, compared to $900/mt in the previous month and $554/mt in June 2025.