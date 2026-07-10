Panama Canal and Port of Houston Extend Cooperation Agreement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement renews a partnership dating back to 2003. Image Credit: ACP

The Panama Canal and the Port of Houston have renewed their Mutual Cooperation Agreement, originally signed in 2003.

The renewal reaffirms the organisations' commitment to strengthening commercial exchange and promoting the Panama Canal route, the Panama Canal Authority said in a press release on Wednesday.

The renewed agreement reflects a shared interest in boosting trade and highlights the Canal's role as a global logistics hub.

Cargo originating from, or destined for, the Port of Houston accounts for around 18% of all cargo transiting the Canal.

The Panama Canal said the renewed agreement reflects the importance of continued collaboration between the two organisations as they seek to support maritime trade and global connectivity.