Marine fuels firm Bunker One is seeking to hire a junior trader in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.
The role requires proficiency in written and spoken English and proficiency in Portuguese is essential, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Tuesday.
The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:
- Proficiency in written and spoken English and Portuguese is essential
- Effective communication skills and the ability to cultivate relationships
- We are open to various educational backgrounds, likely within economics, management, engineering or international business
- Analytical thinking and attention to detail
- A team-oriented approach with the ability to work independently when required
To apply for the role, click here.