Marine fuels firm Bunker One is seeking to hire a junior trader in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The role requires proficiency in written and spoken English and proficiency in Portuguese is essential, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Tuesday.

The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:

  • Proficiency in written and spoken English and Portuguese is essential
  • Effective communication skills and the ability to cultivate relationships
  • We are open to various educational backgrounds, likely within economics, management, engineering or international business
  • Analytical thinking and attention to detail
  • A team-oriented approach with the ability to work independently when required

To apply for the role, click here