The company is seeking candidates with proficiency in written and spoken English and Portuguese.

The company is seeking candidates with proficiency in written and spoken English and Portuguese. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuels firm Bunker One is seeking to hire a junior trader in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The role requires proficiency in written and spoken English and proficiency in Portuguese is essential, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Tuesday.

The company is seeking candidates with the following qualities:

Proficiency in written and spoken English and Portuguese is essential

Effective communication skills and the ability to cultivate relationships

We are open to various educational backgrounds, likely within economics, management, engineering or international business

Analytical thinking and attention to detail

A team-oriented approach with the ability to work independently when required

To apply for the role, click here.