BUNKER JOBS: LMS Seeks Assistant Bunker Trading Manager in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience. Image Credit: LMS

Sri Lankan marine fuel supplier Lanka Marine Services (LMS) is seeking to hire an assistant manager for bunker trading and hedging in Colombo.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in commodity trading, oil and gas, shipping or financial markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor global oil and marine fuel markets (e.g., Brent, WTI, Singapore Gasoil, VLSFO trends)

Analyze supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic indicators impacting fuel prices

Provide daily/weekly market reports with actionable insights and price outlooks

Recommend optimal buy/sell strategies for bunker fuel procurement and sales

Support pricing decisions for customer quotations based on real-time market movements

Identify arbitrage opportunities and margin optimization strategies

Develop and implement hedging strategies using derivatives (e.g., swaps, futures, options)

Monitor exposure to price volatility and recommend risk mitigation actions

Track hedge effectiveness and ensure alignment with company risk appetite

Assist in executing trades in line with approved strategies and limits

Ensure proper documentation and compliance with internal controls

Analyze trading performance, margins, and hedge outcomes

Prepare reports on P&L impact of trading and hedging activities

Maintain dashboards to track key trading and risk indicators

Work closely with operations, finance, and commercial teams to align trading strategies with business needs

Support management with insights for strategic decision-making

For more information, click here.