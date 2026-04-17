Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: LMS Seeks Assistant Bunker Trading Manager in Sri Lanka
Friday April 17, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience. Image Credit: LMS
Sri Lankan marine fuel supplier Lanka Marine Services (LMS) is seeking to hire an assistant manager for bunker trading and hedging in Colombo.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in commodity trading, oil and gas, shipping or financial markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor global oil and marine fuel markets (e.g., Brent, WTI, Singapore Gasoil, VLSFO trends)
- Analyze supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical developments, and macroeconomic indicators impacting fuel prices
- Provide daily/weekly market reports with actionable insights and price outlooks
- Recommend optimal buy/sell strategies for bunker fuel procurement and sales
- Support pricing decisions for customer quotations based on real-time market movements
- Identify arbitrage opportunities and margin optimization strategies
- Develop and implement hedging strategies using derivatives (e.g., swaps, futures, options)
- Monitor exposure to price volatility and recommend risk mitigation actions
- Track hedge effectiveness and ensure alignment with company risk appetite
- Assist in executing trades in line with approved strategies and limits
- Ensure proper documentation and compliance with internal controls
- Analyze trading performance, margins, and hedge outcomes
- Prepare reports on P&L impact of trading and hedging activities
- Maintain dashboards to track key trading and risk indicators
- Work closely with operations, finance, and commercial teams to align trading strategies with business needs
- Support management with insights for strategic decision-making
For more information, click here.