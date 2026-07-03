Shenzhen Port Partners with Bureau Veritas on Green Shipping Corridors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bureau Veritas emphasises that industry-wide collaboration is essential. Image Credit: BV

China’s Shenzhen Port Group and Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to support the development of green shipping corridors and related projects.

Signed in Shenzhen on 29 June, the agreement will see the two organisations combine their expertise to develop scalable green shipping initiatives, BV said in a press release on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Bureau Veritas will provide technical support on evolving maritime regulations and help align domestic practices with international standards.

The classification society will also offer testing, inspection and certification services across the green fuel value chain, including renewable energy production and alternative marine fuel bunkering infrastructure.

BV said the collaboration will help accelerate green shipping projects and support the maritime industry's energy transition.

"Global decarbonization of the shipping industry requires concerted efforts and in-depth collaboration across the entire industrial value chain," Alex Gregg-Smith, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, said.