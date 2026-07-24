Tsuneishi Solutions Delivers Methanol Fuel Supply System for Bulker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 5,900 TEU methanol dual-fuel ship delivered by the Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. Image Credit: Tsuneishi

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay (T-SOL), an engineering unit within the Tsuneishi Group, has delivered a methanol fuel supply system for installation on a Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

The delivery marks the first commercial deployment of the company's in-house developed methanol low-flashpoint fuel supply system, the firm said in a press release today.

T-SOL said the system was delivered at the end of May after receiving approval in principle from ClassNK in April 2024.

Designed for medium- and low-speed diesel engines, the fuel system safely supplies methanol to a vessel's main engine.

According to the company, the system features a compact design and uses key components manufactured by Japanese suppliers.

It is also assembled in Japan, allowing customers to avoid overseas factory acceptance tests and reducing the need to bring engineers from foreign equipment manufacturers to Japan.

T-SOL said demand for alternative-fuel technologies is expected to grow as regulations tighten and shipping adopts lower-emission fuels such as methanol.