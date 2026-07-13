Malaysian Authority Detains Tugboat for Undocumented Diesel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tugboat was carrying 10,000 litres of diesel without the required permits. Image Credit: MMEA

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a tugboat and seized about 10,000 litres of diesel suspected of being controlled goods during a patrol in Selangor waters.

The vessel was stopped on July 10 near the Sungai Langat estuary during a routine enforcement operation, MMEA said in a social media post.

Authorities found the tugboat was operated by a 44-year-old master and a 23-year-old crew member, both Indonesian nationals, who allegedly failed to produce valid identification documents or work permits.

Officials also found RM5,000 ($1,180) in cash and said the master could not provide documents authorising the transport of the diesel.

The tugboat was also found to be non-compliant with mandatory maritime insurance requirements.