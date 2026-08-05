Both domestic and foreign shipyards are eligible to participate in the tender.

Both domestic and foreign shipyards are eligible to participate in the tender. File Image / Pixabay

India's state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has announced a tender for the construction of up to six LNG dual-fuel container ships.

The tender covers two firm vessels and four optional units, with each ship having a capacity of 8,000 TEU, according to a tender notice issued on Friday.

The vessels will be capable of running on LNG and conventional fuel.

Both Indian and foreign shipyards can participate, subject to SCI's technical and financial requirements.

Foreign yards must have delivered at least two container ships of more than 5,000 TEU in the past ten years and have experience delivering or designing LNG dual-fuel vessels, the tender document states.

Indian yards without previous container ship-building experience can participate through a technical tie-up with an experienced international shipyard.

SCI will consider delivery schedules, bunker consumption, service speed and cargo capacity when evaluating commercial offers.

Technical bids are due by August 31, with a virtual pre-bid meeting scheduled for August 18.