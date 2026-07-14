ANALYSIS: Singapore June Bunker Sales Up 1.7% on Year as HSFO Sales Jump

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

HSFO sales increased to the highest level since Jan 2026

VLSFO sales dropped on both a yearly and a monthly basis

Biofuel blend sales fell to a multi-month low

LNG sales fell by 21.8% on the month

No methanol sales recorded since February 2026

June marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, rose on both a monthly and year-on-year basis, with HSFO sales boosting overall volumes.

The city-state's total demand for conventional and biofuels in June reached 4.61 million mt, up 1.7% from last year and 3% from May’s volume, according to data released on Tuesday by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

June’s total sales have increased for the second consecutive month.

Sales over the first six months of this year totalled 27.91 million mt, up by 4.6% from 26.74 million mt recorded in the same period last year.

Singapore saw a record annual total of marine fuel sales of 56.2 million mt in 2025.

Product Breakdown

VLSFO sales fell to 2.20 million mt in June, down 4.9% from a year earlier and 4.3% from May.

HSFO sales climbed to 2.03 million mt, the highest monthly volume since January 2026. Sales rose 19.4% year on year and 13.4% from the previous month, making HSFO the main driver of June's overall increase.

Distillate sales rose 5.2% from May to 345,100 mt, although they remained 5.8% below June 2025 levels.

“ HSFO accounted for 44.1% of June bunker sales, up from 37.5% share a year ago

Marine biofuel sales declined for the fourth consecutive month, falling to their lowest level since February 2024.

Biofuel blend volumes totalled 37,500 mt in June, down 76% on the year and 38.3% from May.

The June biofuel total included 1,500 mt of B100 sales – down significantly from a record 12,800 mt in May.

LNG bunker sales - which this article counts separately from the conventional and biofuel bunker total reported above – dipped in June.

June LNG bunker sales totalled 54,970 mt, down 0.7% on the year and a significant drop of 21.8% on the month.

No methanol or ammonia bunker sales were recorded in June. Methanol sales have not been reported since February.

June Bunker Calls Up Year-on-Year

In June, Singapore saw a total of 3,618 calls for bunkers, up by 6.3% from last year, but down 2% from May.

That left the average conventional and biofuel bunker stem size at about 1,275 mt in June, up from 1,214 mt in the previous month, but down from a 12-month average of 1,324 mt.

Prices

Singapore's average VLSFO price in June was $753/mt, according to Ship & Bunker prices, compared to $532/mt last year and $825/mt in May 2026.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports was $824.5/mt in June, up from $554/mt last year, but down from $900/mt in May.

Bulk Carrier Calls by Tonnage Increased

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: MPA

The total gross tonnage visiting Singapore was up by 6.5% on the year to 279.8 million GT in June.

Bulk carriers' gross tonnage rose by 13.49 million GT on the year, while container tonnage increased by 1.83 million GT. Tanker tonnage dropped by 1.24 million GT on the year in June.

The mandatory mass flow meter systems used to measure all bunker deliveries in Singapore come with a +/-0.5% margin of error, a level considered more accurate than traditional measurement systems used at most other ports, with the added benefit of all but eliminating volumetric malpractice.

Only licensed companies can supply bunkers in Singapore, and the MPA calculates sales based on the bunker delivery notes of those companies.