K Line Delivers Two LNG Dual-Fuel Ships for Petronas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

K Line sees the LNG business as its priority area for future investments. Image Credit: K Line

Japanese shipping company K Line has taken delivery of two new dual-fuel LNG carriers that will operate for Malaysian firm Petronas LNG Ltd.

The two 174,000 m3 vessels, Puteri Johor and Puteri Kedah, were delivered at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co, K Line said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

K Line joint ventures own both ships.

The vessels are equipped with dual-fuel engines from engine manufacturer WinGD, capable of operating on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

K Line has identified the LNG business as a priority investment area under its medium-term management plan.

LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, but its methane emissions - a potent GHG gas - undermine some of the green credentials of LNG-fuelled ships.

As regulations tighten, bio-LNG is emerging as a potential drop-in alternative that can further lower emissions while using existing LNG infrastructure.