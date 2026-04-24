The deal aims to strengthen the credibility of emissions claims linked to alternative marine fuels.

The MoU was signed at Singapore Maritime Week. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) has an MoU with classification society ABS to support its participation in book and claim registries.

The deal combines PIL’s fleet data and operational experience with ABS’s classification and assurance expertise to improve the credibility and consistency of emissions reduction claims tied to alternative marine fuels, PIL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Under the deal, ABS will act as an independent third-party verifier of PIL’s bunker fuel consumption, transport activity and emissions data.

The book and claim model allows companies to claim emissions reductions even if the low-carbon marine fuel is used on a different ship, helping expand access to greener transport options.

“PIL is committed to advancing practical decarbonisation solutions for customers and industry, Abhishek Chawla, chief marine officer at PIL, said.

“Our MOU with ABS enhances oversight and independent assurance for Book and Claim, ensuring consistent and reliable assessment of emissions and fuel data.”

“ABS is committed to helping clients navigate maritime digitalisation with clarity and confidence,” Rostom Merzouki, Vice President, Global Sustainability at ABS, said.

The collaboration supports PIL’s wider decarbonisation strategy aligned with targets set by the IMO.