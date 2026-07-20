Dry Bulk Carrier Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship last visited Salalah in Yemen before coming to Singapore over the past month. File Image / Pixabay

A dry bulk carrier was arrested in Singapore at the end of last week.

The 52,500 DWT Supramax bulk carrier Dong Long was arrested on July 17 at 4:40 AM local time, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm Helmsman LLC, and the ship is being held at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage B.

Marshall Islands-based Great Best Corp is listed as the commercial controller of the Panama-flagged ship, according to maritime intelligence provider VesselsValue.

The ship last visited Salalah in Yemen before coming to Singapore over the past month.

The reason for the arrest was not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.