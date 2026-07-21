Korean Nuclear-Powered Boxship Concept Gets ABS Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 15,000 TEU ship design features small modular reactors for propulsion. Image Credit: KRISO

Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society ABS for the conceptual design of a 15,000 TEU nuclear-powered container ship.

The design uses two molten salt small modular reactors (SMRs) supported by an energy storage system to provide propulsion power, KRISO said in a press release last week.

The Neo-Panamax vessel is designed for a service speed of 25 knots, with the reactors positioned centrally to improve safety and operational efficiency.

KRISO said the concept also removes conventional fuel tanks and funnels to increase cargo capacity and was validated through model testing in different sea conditions.

The AiP confirms the technical feasibility of the concept and supports further development of nuclear-powered merchant ships.

The project was developed with Samsung Heavy Industries, while the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute is developing the marine molten salt reactor technology.

Although nuclear propulsion has long been used in naval vessels, its use in commercial shipping has been limited by regulatory and safety challenges.

The IMO began developing a safety framework for nuclear technologies in shipping earlier this year.