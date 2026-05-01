The state-owned shipping firm is inviting bids from domestic shipbuilders.

The state-owned shipping firm is inviting bids from domestic shipbuilders. File Image / Pixabay

State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd has issued a tender for the construction of four Aframax tankers suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The vessels will be designed as double-hull tankers with a cargo capacity of nearly 130,000 m3, according to a tender announced on Thursday.

Each of these vessels will initially operate on conventional marine fuels, with the capability to switch to methanol in the future.

Several shipowners have ordered ships that are suitable for future conversion to methanol propulsion.

However, most of those delivered vessels have yet to be retrofitted for methanol use, reflecting the industry’s cautious approach to alternative fuel adoption.

The last date for submitting bids is June 1, 2026, and is open to domestic shipbuilders.