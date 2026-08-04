The engine is due to be installed on the first of four vessels being built for a domestic shipowner.

The first 6X82DF-M-1.0 LP-SCR engine manufactured at Tamano Works. Image Credit: Mitsui E&S

Japanese engineering firm Mitsui E&S has completed factory acceptance testing of the first methanol dual-fuel WinGD large marine engine built in Japan.

The methanol dual-fuel engine was manufactured by group company Mitsui E&S DU at Mitsui E&S's Tamano Works, Mitsui said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The unit is also the first WinGD large marine engine to be manufactured at the Tamano facility.

The engine is scheduled to be installed on the first of four vessels being built for an unnamed Japanese shipowner.

Mitsui E&S said production of the WinGD engine at Tamano was supported by its relationships with engine licensors WinGD and Everllence, as well as the facility's next-generation fuel supply infrastructure.

The group is also seeking to increase large marine engine production efficiency through integrated operations at its Tamano and Aioi facilities as Japan looks to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity.