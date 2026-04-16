Sing Fuels Launches New Fuels and Offshore Desks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sanket Naik is managing director of Sing Fuels. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Sing Fuels has launched new teams dedicated to alternative fuels and the offshore market.

The firm's new fuels and offshore desks are geared towards expanding its focus on specialised offshore execution and structured alternative fuel readiness, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The New Fuels Desk and Offshore Desk bring sharper execution focus to two complex segments of our business," Sanket Naik, managing director of Sing Fuels, said in the statement.

"Offshore activity continues steadily across global markets, while regulatory frameworks around alternative fuels are becoming more defined.

"New fuels require structured supplier alignment and technical oversight, while offshore supply demands operational precision and disciplined coordination.

"By establishing dedicated desks, we are building capability ahead of demand acceleration, managing risk proactively, and strengthening commercial control across both conventional and emerging fuel segments.”

Singapore-based Sing Fuels has been in operation for more than 14 years, selling fuels at more than 350 ports around the world.