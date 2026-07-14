Vitol Bunkers Launches New Bunkering Service at Pakistan's Gwadar Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

HSFO, VLSFO, and LSMGO are available now at the deepwater port in Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Vitol Bunkers launches commercial bunkering services at Gwadar Port , Pakistan

launches commercial bunkering services at , HSFO , VLSFO , and LSMGO offered to commercial vessels for the first time at the port

, , and offered to commercial vessels for the first time at the port LNG carrier Enugu took 2,500 metric tonnes of VLSFO in the maiden operation

Vitol Bunkers has announced the launch of a new bunkering service at Gwadar Port in Pakistan, offering HSFO, VLSFO, and low sulphur marine gas oil (LSMGO) to commercial vessels for what it says is the first time in the port's history.

“ Gwadar Port is a deepwater port which has benefited from significant investment Ammar Hussaini, global strategic business manager, Vitol Bunkers

The launch follows the port's first commercial bunkering operation, in which the company's barge Marine Ista supplied 2,500 metric tonnes of VLSFO to the LNG carrier Enugu.

Gwadar is a deepwater port on Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast, west of the country's established bunkering locations.

Pakistan's physical supply market has to date been centred on Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, where Orion Bunkers completed the country's largest single LSMGO delivery earlier this year.

"We are pleased to be able to supply our customers a range of high-quality fuels from important locations in Pakistan," Ammar Hussaini, global strategic business manager at Vitol Bunkers, said in a company announcement.

"Gwadar Port is a deepwater port which has benefited from significant investment, and we look forward to building our offering in this location and serving customers across the region."