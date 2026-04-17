Taiwan's CPC Removes Iran-Related Restrictions on Bunker Order Rules

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CPC Corporation is based in Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation has removed measures preventing extensions to bunker delivery orders announced a month ago at the height of concerns about supply in the wake of the Middle East conflict.

The company is resuming acceptance of applications to extend the validity period of delivery orders as of April 17, it said in a note to customers on Friday.

The firm had said on March 10 that it would no longer accept requests to extend the validity of bunker delivery orders. This effectively meant that the delivery date could not be pushed back if a vessel were delayed.

The firm had also introduced cancellation charges of $200/mt on March 10, calculated based on the quantity cancelled or reduced from the original order. These charges have also been removed as of April 17, according to Friday's note.