BUNKER JOBS: Supply and Trading Firm Seeks Trader in Singapore

A trading and physical supply firm in Singapore is seeking to hire a bunker trader, Vernon Jayanathan of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd tells Ship & Bunker.

Vernon Jayanathan. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open role for which he is seeking candidates.

A gentleman I have known in the industry for around 15 years and who runs a bunker trading and supply company is seeking a commercially astute and motivated bunker trader to work in their Singapore office.

The preferred candidate should have several years of successful bunker trading experience under their belt, and be particularly familiar with the Chinese market. The ability to speak Mandarin fluently is therefore a non-negotiable.

The organisation itself is financially stable, so can fully support most trading levels. Credit is not an issue, and their risk appetite is sensible.

Like all my clients, they are a fantastic employer, offering plenty of opportunities for both personal and professional growth and development. Because of this, staff turnover is low.

Those that apply and meet the grade can expect a generous package including a solid basic salary, a structured bonus plan, and a 'low touch' management style. The last element is a reflection of the organisation's ethos. They hire adults and treat them as such.

With all that is on offer, whoever comes forward should, as well as being an accomplished back to back trader and language skills, be an accomplished communicator, be a good team player and have a reputation for integrity.

A university degree and the right to work in Singapore are also preferred.

If you think you fit the bill, please email me ASAP on [email protected].