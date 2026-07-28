The vessel was stopped about 8.8 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan during a routine patrol last week.

The vessel was stopped about 8.8 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan during a routine patrol last week. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a tanker suspected of anchoring without permission in Selangor waters.

The vessel was stopped on July 23 about 8.8 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan during a routine patrol, MMEA said in a social media post last week.

It was carrying a Vietnamese captain and 13 crew, including 12 Vietnamese nationals and one Myanmar national, all with valid travel documents.

Authorities said the ship’s captain failed to produce an anchoring permit issued by the Malaysian Marine Department, an alleged offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

A detention order has been issued for the tanker, while the master and chief engineer are assisting with the investigation