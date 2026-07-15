China Launches Alliance to Support Methanol-Fuelled Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new initiative brings together 20 organisations. File Image / Pixabay

China has launched a new industry alliance aimed at supporting the development and wider adoption of methanol as a marine fuel.

The Methanol Fuel Shipping Supply Chain Innovation Alliance was unveiled during the main event of China Maritime Day 2026 on July 11, according to the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute.

It was jointly launched by the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, under the Ministry of Transport, and China Communications News.

The alliance brings together 20 organisations from across the maritime industry, including port operators, shipping companies, energy firms, fuel suppliers, equipment manufacturers, research institutes and industry associations.

According to the organisers, members will work together to build a safe, efficient and reliable methanol fuel supply chain, strengthen collaboration across the industry, and support technology development.

The alliance also aims to contribute to the development of policies and standards to help accelerate the commercial adoption of methanol-fuelled shipping.

Founding members include COSCO Shipping Bulk, China Yangtze River Shipping Group, Shandong Port Group, Sinopec Chemical Sales, Sinopec Fuel Oil Sales, the Methanol Institute and several other organisations.