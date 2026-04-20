MOL Installs Wind Propulsion System on Coal Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MOL plans to deploy 25 wind-assisted ships by 2030. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Electric Power Development have installed a Wind Challenger wind propulsion system on the coal carrier Kurotakisan Maru III.

The vessel, which supplies J-Power’s operations, called at Tachibanawan Thermal Power Station on April 13 and Ishikawa Coal-Fired Power Station on April 17 following the installation, MOL said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The Wind Challenger, developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding, uses telescoping rigid sails to harness wind energy for propulsion, helping reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

MOL said the project marks the first time the Wind Challenger has been retrofitted onto a vessel already in service.

It is the company’s third ship equipped with the system, following Shofu Maru and Green Winds.

The vessel will operate under a long-term contract transporting thermal coal to power plants in Japan.

MOL aims to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050 and plans to deploy 25 wind-assisted vessels by 2030, rising to 80 by 2035.