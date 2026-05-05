HD Hyundai Pushes Ahead with Large Electric Ship Technology

The company aims to commercialize electric propulsion drive in 2028.

The company aims to commercialize electric propulsion drive in 2028. Image Credit: HD Hyundai

South Korea’s HD Hyundai is stepping up efforts to develop large electric-powered ships despite the technical challenges posed by long voyages and high energy demands.

The company is advancing an “energy mix power system” combining dual-fuel engines with ammonia-based solid oxide fuel cells, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

This setup allows a flexible response to fluctuating onboard loads while improving efficiency and reducing emissions.

For onboard distribution, HD Hyundai is focusing on medium-voltage direct current systems, which can improve efficiency compared to conventional AC setups.

The firm is working with the American Bureau of Shipping to develop design standards and regulatory frameworks.

On propulsion, it is developing a medium-voltage drive based on modular multilevel converter technology, enabling precise motor control, reduced noise and stable performance under demanding conditions.

Having localised key propulsion technologies, HD Hyundai aims to commercialise its electric propulsion system by 2028, with large electric-powered vessels targeted by 2030.