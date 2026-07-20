PIL's New LNG-Fuelled Boxship Makes Maiden Call at Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is the first of the 13 LNG dual-fuel ships ordered by PIL. Image Credit: PIL

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines’ (PIL) newest LNG dual-fuel container ship has made its maiden call at Singapore.

The 13,000 TEU ship, Kota Elok, arrived in Singapore on July 15, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ship & Bunker reported last month that PIL had named Kota Elok and Kota Embun during a ceremony in China.

Kota Elok is the first of 13 LNG dual-fuel 13,000 TEU container ships ordered by PIL.

In addition to operating on LNG and conventional marine fuels, the vessel features energy-saving technologies, digital systems and a bow windshield designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Following its Singapore call, Kota Elok is continuing its maiden voyage on PIL's East Coast service, serving ports in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina before returning to Asia.