The notice sets out the dividend payable to admitted preferential and unsecured creditors.

The notice sets out the dividend payable to admitted preferential and unsecured creditors. File Image / Pixabay

A first and final dividend notice has been issued for admitted preferential and unsecured claims against former Singapore bunker supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum.

Preferential claims will be paid at 100 cents per Singapore dollar, while unsecured claims will receive 0.21 cents per Singapore dollar, according to a notice published in the Singapore's Government Gazette on Friday.

The dividend is payable from July 31 onwards.

Payments will be made by interbank transfer to the bank accounts nominated by the company's creditors.

The latest notice follows an earlier notice of intended dividend issued for the company.

The company is in compulsory liquidation, with the winding-up order of the firm being approved in 2021.