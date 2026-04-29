Japanese shipping firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has installed the Wind Challenger wind propulsion system on an LNG carrier under construction at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard.

The vessel has been fitted with two rigid sails and is due for delivery in the second half of this year, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The Wind Challenger is a rigid sail system designed to use wind power to support propulsion. It has been developed by MOL and Oshima Shipbuilding.

Wind-assisted propulsion is increasingly being explored by shipowners as a practical way to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

“We can't wait to see the world's first dual Wind Challengers on the LNG vessels in action,” the company said.