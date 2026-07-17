Maersk Boxship Bunkers Methanol in Zhoushan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The operation was the first STS methanol bunkering of a newbuild at a Zhejiang shipyard. Image Credit: CCS

A.P Moller-Maersk's container ship has bunkered methanol in China's Zhoushan in the first ship-to-ship (STS) methanol bunkering operation for a newbuild at a Zhejiang shipyard.

On June 27, the methanol bunker vessel Jia Chen 17 supplied 795 mt of methanol to the methanol dual-fuel container ship Maersk Flinders at Tsuneishi Group (Zhoushan) Shipbuilding, China Classification Society (CCS) said in a press release on Wednesday.

The operation was completed in about 5.5 hours after safety inspections confirmed the bunkering system and emergency procedures met operational requirements.

The operation makes Zhoushan the second port in China, after Shanghai, capable of carrying out routine STS methanol bunkering operations.

According to CCS, only about 15 ports worldwide currently offer methanol bunkering services.