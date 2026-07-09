Oilmar Hires Marine Fuels Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Steff Tan has joined the company's Singapore trading team as a marine fuels trader. Image Credit: Oilmar

Bunker firm Oilmar FZCO has appointed a new marine fuels trader in Singapore.

Steff Tan has joined the company's Singapore trading team as a marine fuels trader, Oilmar said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

“Steff brings over nine years of experience in the maritime and bunker industry, with a strong background spanning bunker operations, logistics, commercial trading, marketing, and business development,” the company said.

Previous appointments include working at Baker Hughes from April 2019 to March 2022 and as a junior bunker trader at GAC Bunker Fuels from September 2015 to September 2017.

“As we continue to strengthen our presence and capabilities in the marine fuels market, we are excited to have Steff on board and look forward to the experience, insight, and energy she brings to the team,” Oilmar added.

In June, Oilmar formally established a new Board of Directors.