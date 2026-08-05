The company wants green methanol to play a bigger role in Hong Kong's plans to support low-carbon shipping.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) has called for greater support for green methanol bunkering in the city.

The proposal is part of its recommendations for Hong Kong’s first five-year plan, covering up to 2030, Towngas said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Towngas said Hong Kong should support low-carbon shipping and develop into a green commodities trading and finance hub, with green methanol bunkering among the areas to be advanced.

The company also proposed setting up an “Energy Office” to lead new energy policy and prioritise the commercialisation of green methanol, hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel.

Other proposals include establishing a green certification hub, developing zero-carbon industrial parks and strengthening cooperation between industry, universities and research institutions.

The plan is intended to guide Hong Kong’s development over the next five years.

Earlier this year, Towngas announced an MoU with Sinopec unit to explore green methanol supply to shipping and other projects.