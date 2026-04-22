MOL Secures Class Approval for Wind-Assisted Liquefied CO2 Carrier Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CG rendering of a liquefied CO2 carrier equipped with three Wind Challenger units. Image Credit: MOL

Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has received approval in principle (AiP) from class society ClassNK for a liquefied CO2 carrier design equipped with a wind propulsion system.

The 40,000 m3 capacity vessel design has been jointly developed with Samsung Heavy Industries and features three Wind Challenger rigid sails designed to cut bunker use and emissions, MOL said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The AiP was awarded on April 14 and presented at Sea Japan 2026 in Tokyo.

The design places the bridge and accommodation at the bow to improve visibility and allow installation of the sails.

The wind propulsion system can automatically extend, retract and rotate to optimise wind use.

MOL said safety was assessed through a hazard identification study, with features including a dedicated passage between the engine room and accommodation.

The company said the concept could help reduce emissions across the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain.